First Date Conversations You Shouldn’t Be Ashamed To Have

If you’re dating with the intention of finding a long- term partner, the first date is very similar to an interview. Women are often shamed for broaching certain heavier topics on a first date, but shouldn’t be. Essentially, you’re screening the person to see if you’re compatible enough to move forward in a meaningful way and who wants to waste time? Here are ten questions you shouldn’t be ashamed to ask on a first date.

Would you like to be married someday?

Whether you have dreams of married life or you have no desire to marry at all, it’s a good idea to find out where your date stands on the matter. You may be shocked to learn that you and your love interest want very different things out of life.