After A Bit Of A Messy Divorce, Wendy Raquel Robinson Has A New Man In Her Life

Two years ago, I learned that actress Wendy Raquel Robinson was married only when she and her husband, Marco Perkins, were going through a divorce.

And sadly the separation, after 15 years of marriage, was not a smooth one. Perkins requested $10,000 a months in spousal support after claiming that Robinson abandoned him once he suffered a stroke. Perkins rationalized the spousal support claim by saying it would help him maintain the lavish lifestyle Robinson introduced him to during their marriage.

As far as I can tell, there was no further word on how the marriage was dissolved but Robinson kept it classy. We never heard a word from her.

Robinson and her new man, Michael Taylor, are Instagram official, and apparently, have been for some time now.

Robinson posted Taylor on March 30th, with a simple caption #MCM.

Taylor is the owner of Theatre Corner, an organization dedicated to promoting diversity in the national theatre scene through an online video series. Past guests have included Debbie Allen, Phylicia Rashad, Donald Faison, Dulé Hill, and many more.

The couple seemed to combine a little business with pleasure, as Robinson will be an upcoming guest on the interview series.

He has not been shy about sharing his love and admiration for Robinson.

You can check out the Instagram posts these two have dedicated to one another over the years on the following pages.