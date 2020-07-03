Complex Suspends Akademiks For Remarks Against Chrissy Teigen

Earlier this week, we wrote about DJ Akademiks and his vile, ridiculous, and unwarranted comments about Chrissy Teigen.

In case you missed it, here are just a portion of what he said.

“It’s bewildering to me. His b*tch be talking mad sh*t online. What’s…I dislike this b*tch so much, I can’t even lie to you.

One time she sneak-dissed me so f*ck that hoe. Straight up and John Legend could hear that. Don’tRe have your b*tch dissing me because I don’t give two f*cks about none of y’all niggas.”

Well, it turns out that his words came back to bite him in the butt.

Complex has decided to suspend the Everyday Struggle co-host.

And yesterday, Akademiks hopped online to offer an apology.

“I definitely wanna start off by kind of like apologizing for some of the stuff that’s been going on outside the show. In particular, while I was defending myself against rapper A, rapper B, I think I definitely went over the line when I was disrespecting women. It just wasn’t right. After thinking about it, even seeing the clip, it’s nasty. Truth be told, given everything that’s going on not only the world, given what’s going on with the current climate at Complex and also former employees and current employees , also working with Nadeska, someone I have a lot of love for, I just felt it was completely out of pocket and something that I had to admit. Yo, you can’t be a hypocrite saying you’re going to be an ally and stand for riding for causes that matter and then you don’t do these other things or say these other things.

I want to officially offer an apology. I’m extending my apology to Nadeska and anyone who may have been offended.”

You can watch his apology in the video below.

Interestingly enough, he never mentioned Teigen’s name but aight.

Akademiks said he spoke to Complex leadership and he will be absent for two episodes. In addition to this punishment from his employer, his Twitch account has been deactivated.