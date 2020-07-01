“F*ck That Hoe” Akademiks Says He Has An Issue With Chrissy Teigen Because She “Sneak-Dissed” Him

Misogyny is rampant. Women regardless of position, station, and wealth, aren’t able to escape it.

Recently, this came out in some comments host Akademiks made about Chrissy Teigen, mom, entrepreneur, and wife of singer John Legend.

According to Hip Hop DX, during a Twitch stream, Chrissy Teigen’s name seeped into a conversation about John Legend’s lackluster record sales for his new album Bigger Love.

Akademiks found it funny that Legend only sold 26,000 units in his first week.

And he uses Legend’s career as an opportunity to discuss Teigen and the issue he’s apparently had with her for some time.

“It’s bewildering to me. His b*tch be talking mad sh*t online. What’s…I dislike this b*tch so much, I can’t even lie to you.”

Apparently, the issue began because Teigen “sneak dissed” him.

“One time she sneak-dissed me so f*ck that hoe. Straight up and John Legend could hear that. Don’t have your b*tch dissing me because I don’t give two f*cks about none of y’all niggas.”

But apparently, he does though. Because this happened some time ago and it’s still top of mind. Akademiks continued, “I don’t play that. I don’t care if you John Legend’s b*tch or any other b*tch. How about you take that f*cking big ass mouth of yours and f*cking weird ass looking face and start promoting your man’s album and maybe he wouldn’t do 25,000 f*cking first week. Cause you got all the jokes and when you’re tryna get at niggas you think you’re the smartest, cutest, funniest thing possible but your man is still f*cking flopping. He’s a legend doing 25,000 that’s a f*cking flop.”

He told both Legend and Teigen they could “suck a d*ck.”

How vile.

Despite his protest, Akademiks is so clearly pressed. So much so he leapt at the chance to discuss Chrissy, even during a subject that had absolutely nothing to do with her.

We’re in the middle of a pandemic and a social uprising. Maybe people were too distracted to even know or remember that Legend had released a new album. But even if they did, I doubt Chrissy Teigen’s insult of Akademiks had anything to do with poor album sales.

Akademiks could have just said Chrissy embarrassed him—if she even knows who he is—and keep it pushing.

I’d rather not share his vitriol. But in order to know that something so outlandish has not been fabricated, you can listen to his comments, here.