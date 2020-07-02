Peter Gunz And Amina Buddafly Have Been Divorced But He’s Still Trying To Tell Her What To Do With Her Boyfriend

You would think after the way Peter Gunz dogged artist Amina Buddfly for years, that he would be tired. But apparently, after two children together and relationships in between the end of theirs, that is not the case.

Recently, Amina and her new man Zimzon, have been posting workout videos on TIk Tok. Instead of lifting weights in the video, Zimzon lifts Amina.

It’s a cute, little couple activity that makes for good social media content. Most people left it at just that.

But when Amina’s ex, Peter Gunz, saw the video, it didn’t exactly give him warm fuzzies. Instead, it sparked a cold, green-eyed monster.

Underneath The Shade Room’s post of Amina and Zimzon, Peter tagged Richar Dollaz. He wrote: “does he lift his boyfriend like that? Just asking for a friend…idk?”

Peter is right. He didn’t know. And since he didn’t, he should have kept his mouth shut.

Zimzon didn’t take the comment laying down.

He told Peter that his “Focus should continue to be on his children and not WHO is making his ex-wife happy.” He also said, “In response to Peter Gunz’s statement implying that I am homosexual, that is far from the truth. I am a real African man that actually knows how to take care of a woman.”

Welp.

Later, I guess, Peter recognized the error of his ways and hopped on Instagram Live with Amina to apologize.

“We got two daughters. I thought it looked a little inappropriate. But who am I? I know I’ve done some crazy sh*t. So I’m not knocking it. I just, I don’t’ want to see that.”

Amina said, “You don’t have to see it. Did you not unfollow me?”

Peter said he did. But “I just thought it was weird looking. But I what I want to say is I sincerely apologize. I was out of line. I shouldn’t have said that. I was wrong. I was immature and stupid. But I still don’t agree with him curling you like a dumbbell. That’s just me. You can do what you want.”

Yes, she can.

You can watch this portion of Peter and Amina’s conversation in the video below.