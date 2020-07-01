Holly Robinson Peete’s Daughter, Ryan, Comes Out As Gay

Ryan Peete, the daughter of actress Holly Robinson-Peete and former NFL player Rodney Peete, used this Pride Month to come out.

In an Instagram post, she wrote: “I was debating making this post, but it’s important to me so I’m going to go forth! I haven’t directly talked about this on Instagram, but I’ve been openly gay for about a year and a half now. I never thought that I’d ever be this comfortable with myself, and it’s crazy to me that I can now say this with pride. Coming to terms with this has not been a comfortable journey.”

Peete shared that she spent most of her college career at NYU severely depressed as she “struggled to accept herself.”

Peete wrote: “There were times while in school where I didn’t want to exist anymore because I didn’t want to be gay. I was reading old journal entries from my junior year, and and breaks my heart thinking about how much I hated myself as I struggled to contextualize the confusing feelings I had for girls. Liking women used to bring me a lot of shame, but I’m so grateful for the comfort I have in myself now.”

Thankfully, Peete shared that her immediate family embraces her fully with open arms.

Lastly, she thanked the Black queer community who paved the way for her to live in truth.

“I’m thankful for all of the black queer people before me who fought for my right to live my life authentically and openly. In the midst of everything going on, here is a friendly reminder: If your revolution doesn’t include black queer voices, it’s anti-black. Happy pride month, thank youuuuu ❤”

You can read her post in its entirety below.