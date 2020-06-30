“We Are Members Of A Family Unlike Any Other”: Black Trans Community Members Send Message Of Resilience For Pride Month

Daniella Carter, a Black trans woman and content creator from Queens, recently partnered with GLAAD, the global LGBTQ advocacy organization, to debut a new video discussing the need to center the voices of Black trans and non-binary community members in the midst of today’s current political and social environment, in honor of Pride Month.

Over 40 trans and non-binary artists banded together to participate include actress Mj Rodriguez, singer Shea Diamond, Marquise Vilson, singer Mila Jam, Model Rori Grenert, Mr. Trans New York USA 2020 Jevon Martin and The GenderCool Project Champions.

“This moment has affected us all,” community members state in the video. “Some of us are fortunate to have people around us. Some of us are not. But none of us are truly alone. We are members of a family unlike any other. Proud. Diverse. Loving. Resilient. Strong. Our struggles may have set us apart. But we have always risen above. And this time is no different.”

Carter interpolated the video with footage of the national #BlackLivesMatter protests including the voices of underserved Black trans communities who have suffered or feel alienated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m very blessed in life now, but that wasn’t always the case for me,” said Carter. “I wanted to bring together a diverse spectrum of transgender people to send a message of encouragement to those who may feel forgotten in an isolated time like this. Still today, the visibility of non-binary people and transmasculine people is dangerously low and trans femmes often are pressured to look and act certain ways. We can send a loud message resiliency and community by galvanizing multicultural trans voices at a time when trans rights are under attack as the world is finally starting to embrace the fact that #TransLivesMatter.”

Carter’s career spans across digital advocacy and activism and she was featured on the 2015 Trans 100 list. She hopes through her content she can foster a spirit of self-reflection and bridge building.