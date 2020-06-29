10 Of The Most Memorable Moments From The 2020 BET Awards

For the first time in its 19-year history, the BET Awards were broadcast virtually. Amanda Seales hosted with a green screen in her home. Artists performed from various locations around the world. And celebrities pre-recorded their acceptance speeches. Well, for some folks that wasn’t all that different. But you get the drift. And while there was plenty of room for error, the show was incredibly well produced and edited. So much so that there were more than a few people who felt that the network might want to stick with the virtual format going forward. It was a sight to see.

In case you missed it, check out some highlights from the night.