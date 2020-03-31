People Want To Know If Monyetta And Ne-Yo Will Get Back Together…She Answered

Ne-Yo’s name has been in the news as of late after her competed with fellow songwriter Johnta Austin to see who had the better catalog. It was a good battle, so close in fact that many declared it a tie. (Personally, I would have called it for Johnta. But that’s another story.)

During the battle, a couple of people noticed that Monyetta Shaw, the mother of two of Ne-Yo’s four children was in the chat, reacting to all the hit singles these men played. I guess it reminded folks that these two used to be a couple and now they’re both single.

Later, when Monyetta hosted her own Instagram Live video with a friend, folks asked what she thought of the battle. And then took a step further and inquired about the possibility of Ne-Yo and Monyetta reuniting as a couple.

“Am I going to get back with Ne-Yo, I LOVED y’all together… Aww that’s sweet but I mean no.”

Then her friend chimes in to say, “Let that man heal. You good. Great person but my friend good. You good.”

“Awesome person, yeah.”

So issa no.

And given everything these two have been through together

Calling off an engagement two months before their wedding

A sterilization procedure she underwent but he didn’t (after promising to do so)

Telling her he didn’t want to be monogamous and then marrying another woman

Learning how to peacefully co-parent with Ne-Yo’s estranged wife

Not to mention the fact Ne-Yo’s divorce has yet to filed let alone finalized, I think it’s a good idea that everybody chill indefinitely.