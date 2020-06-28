Hennessy’s ‘Unfinished Business’ Initiative Offering $3 Million To Small Minority-Owned Businesses

If your business was significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic then Hennessy is here to help you keep your doors open. With their Unfinished Business Initiative, the brand is providing immediate relief and long-term support to minority-owned businesses that were hit hard by the global crisis. This program will be distributing $3 million to help small businesses stay afloat.

“Built for community by community, Unfinished Business is an extension of our legacy supporting multicultural consumers and underscores our ‘Never stop. Never settle.’ethos,” Giles Woodyer, Senior Vice President of Hennessy US said in a statement. “We want to do all that we can to help the small businesses survive the current crisis and pledge resources for the long term; as long as they have unfinished business to settle, so do we.”

For the recovery initiative, they have partnered with community organizations One Hundred Black Men, the Asian American Business Development Center and the Hispanic Federation to ensure support is distributed directly at the community-level among those who need it the most.

“COVID-19 has had a devastating effect on the nation’s small business community, and in many cases Unfinished Business will provide much needed support and assistance. The Founding Chapter of One Hundred Black Men applauds Hennessy for recognizing that small businesses are the soul of America,” Michael J. Garner, president of the founding chapter of One Hundred Black Men of New York, said in a press release.

As part of Unfinished Business, Hennessy will offset the impact of COVID-19 on the hospitality industry with a pledge of $750,000 to an organization in support of bartenders and hospitality workers.

“Hennessy has always valued the spirit of resilience and this is what these small businesses represent. We do not want these pillars of community to succumb to the current global pandemic and are offering our support to help them continue pushing forward,” said Laurent Boillot, Chief Executive Officer of Hennessy.

If you would like to apply for relief for your business, apply here by July 1st, 2020.