Here’s Everything You’ll Need For Your Postpartum Survival Kit

When preparing for the birth of a child, a lot of emphasis is placed on securing all of the things that the new baby will need. However, little attention is given to the moms and what they will need to navigate the aftermath of childbirth. Thankfully, we’ve done some of the footwork to compile a list of most of the items you’ll need in your postpartum survival kit to address symptoms and make you as comfortable as possible.

Maxi pads

Many new moms are surprised by how much bleeding occurs during the postpartum period. Similar to menstruation, postpartum bleeding is the result of the shedding of the lining of the uterus; however, it can be much heavier than a regular period. For this reason, you’ll want to be sure to stock up on plenty of maxi pads that offer full coverage.