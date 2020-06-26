“She’s Doing Too Much” Karlie Redd Responds To Tiffany Haddish Saying She Declined The Top Five Role Karlie Took

A couple of days ago, we reported about Tiffany Haddish’s recent revelation that she was offered a role in Chris Rock’s Top Five, but she turned it down because she felt the actions of the character were a bit degrading and didn’t fit in what she was ultimately trying to build with her brand.

The role ended up going to reality tv star Karlie Redd.

And because Karlie took the role, she had some thoughts on Haddish’s recent news.

She responded to Haddish’s comments on a post on The Neighborhood Talk

Redd wrote, “She doing too much! Everyone knows that the actors have stunt doubles. It was a stunt double that did all the work then I would come in on the speaking parts! But thanks for declining the role sis! I’m still getting Great I’m talking Lots of Residual Money Off that Movie.”

Karlie must have felt a little personally attacked. Tiffany’s comments were in reference to her representation bring that role to her when that wasn’t the empire she was trying to build. She never mentioned Karlie’s name.

She was speaking about what worked for her, not other women, stunt doubles or actresses who had no issue with the role.

For audiences, people are not thinking about stunt doubles and there is a chance that Haddish being associated with this role and sexual act may have altered the direction of her entire career trajectory.

What do you make of Haddish and Redd’s comments?