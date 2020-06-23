How To Lead A Happy And Fulfilled Single Life

Despite what some may attempt to lead you to believe, women don’t need a spouse and children to lead fulfilled lives. In fact, studies have shown that single people are likely to lead more fulfilling lives than those who have chosen to marry.

“The preoccupation with the perils of loneliness can obscure the profound benefits of solitude,” said the study’s lead author Bella DePaulo. “Increasing numbers of people are single because they want to be. Living single allows them to live their best, most authentic, and most meaningful life.”

Here’s how women are living their best single lives:

Cultivate meaningful friendships

As humans, we have a need for relationships and a sense of belonging. While relatives can definitely meet that need, it’s also important to cultivate meaningful friendships with people who share similar interests.