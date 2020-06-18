Women Who Stabbed Joe Jackson’s Granddaughter Now Charged With A Hate Crime

Recently, we wrote about Yasmine Jackson, the granddaughter of Joe Jackson, who was stabbed by a White woman during an attack in Las Vegas.

Jackson was stabbed 7 times before a group of strangers stopped to assist her. One of Jackson’s saviors held the woman until police arrived on the scene.

Her assailant, 22-year-old Angela Bonnell, chased her down the street and started stabbing her saying that she was doing so because Jackson was a n*gger.

According to PEOPLE, Bonnell, who lives above Jackson had made noise complaints about Jackson in the past. Bonnell reportedly threw a broom at Jackson and chased Jackson and her friend down after jumping down on to their balcony.

At the time of her arrest, Bonnell was charged with felony battery with a deadly weapon. Eventually, the charges were elevated to attempted murder.

Now, according to KSNV, Bonnell’s charges have been deemed a hate crime. And she’s currently being held on a $100,000 bail.