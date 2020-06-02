Joe Jackson’s Granddaughter Yasmine, Repeatedly Stabbed In Racially Motivated Attack

We know that racist actions are relegated to the police. They happen all over the world, all the time. Only a fraction of the violence and mistreatment Black people experience make it to the general public’s consciousness.

And while Yasmine Jackson story is not receiving the same amount of attention as others, she too endured a violent racist encounter with a woman who hurled racial slurs at her throughout.

Yasmine Jackson, the daughter of Joh’vonnie, Jackson, and granddaughter of Joe Jackson, shared the nature of her encounter on Instagram.

“I was stabbed 7 times right by my house because ‘I’m a n*gger.’”

Yasmine shared that a woman chased her down the street and started stabbing her. In the midst of the attack, she told her it was because she was a n*gger. The woman repeated the word over and over as she attacked her.

Jackson said that she asked for help but several people walked past her before several people did stop to assist.

Jackson said, “I didn’t deserve this, nobody does. Oh & btw I’m still f*cking proud to be black.”

Jackson is requesting that people demand justice for her attack because as of now, the woman has only been charged with felony battery with a deadly weapon. Later the perpetrator was identified as Angela Bonnell and charges were elevated to attempted murder but the hate crime charge was not presented.

Yasmine shared pictures from the incident below.

They’re graphic so if you’re sensitive about these images, you might not want to scroll too far down.