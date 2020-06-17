Chloe Acknowledges That She And Diggy Simmons Are Over

Last summer, the word on the street was that “Grown-ish” co-stars Chloe Bailey and Diggy Simmons, who play a couple on the Freeform show, were dating in real life.

They were spotted out at Dave and Busters with no cameras around and it seemed that the two may have even exchanged a kiss.

People were rooting for that relationship given how beautiful and well-liked they both are.

In interviews, when Chloe and Diggy were asked about a potential relationship, they both denied it but something about the giggling and gushiness of the denial made it seem like there was something happening behind the scenes.

But now, nearly a year later, it seems that the relationship between the two young stars has wrapped.

In promotion of her new album, Ungodly Hour, the Bailey sisters sat down for an interview with 95.7 Jamz’s Coco. In conversation, the spoke about the song “Busy Boy,” which captured the attention of the internet.

The song is about a boy who is hot and cold with his affections for the young lady he’s dating.

The first verse goes as follows.

It’s nine o’clock

I get a text saying, “Are you up?”

‘Bout nine-fifteen

My girl say she got the same message, same thing

A few days yeah, we’re cool

Then you disappear like I’m a fool (yeah)

You told me that you with your family

My girl saw you with someone leaving the party

That’s why I don’t play with you

I spend a little time, don’t stay with you

I tell you what you wanna hear all the time

Just because you’re so damn fine

There is even a mention of this young man having a child on the way with a girlfriend he’s been hiding. The internet was shook and Diggy’s name was trending as a result.

Maybe there was some fiction mixed in with the facts. But it got the people talking. During the interview, Coco asked the sisters if the song was inspired by their real life dating experiences.

And the answer from Chloe was pretty telling.

As her sister Halle smiled and attempted to look off camera, Chloe said, “What I love about creating music is that we can put our experiences in the music and that’s how we share our personal life and it’s fun because that’s how our fans can kind of see what we’ve been dealing with. But yeah…”

Coco doubled down asking if the ladies were single because they both were talking about boys on the album.

Chloe chimed in again.

“Yeah, single.”

Then they looked over at one another and laughed.

Later, Halle shared which specific themes on the album reflect their real-life experiences with love.

Halle said, “Well, a lot of the themes—or half of them are about being in love and being happy with that. And half of them are about what happens after the love, after your heart is broken. So some of our experiences were inspired by what had happened to us. So talking about ‘If you break my heart. I will do this to you. Just letting you know.’ Talking about the themes in “Lonely” as well, learning to be okay with being by yourself and knowing that it’s okay to just love yourself and all of you. Dealing with the tug of war talking about someone who used to have your heart but did not treat you right in that moment and learning if you want to give them another chance. Those are all real things that have been happening to us and why we decided to put it in the album. That’s what’s so excited about putting those songs in the album and singing them at the top of our lungs because that’s how we really feel.”

You can watch the full interview in the video below.