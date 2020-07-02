Strategies For Constructively Managing Frustration

Frustration can have damaging consequences when not handled properly. It can cause us to lose our friendships, relationships, and can even impact how we are viewed in the workplace. Contrary to popular belief, effectively managing anger is less about having self-control and more about having a toolbox of appropriate coping mechanisms to deal with this strong emotion as it arises. Here are ten helpful tips for constructively managing frustration.

Exercise

Physical activity can be helpful in the alleviation of anger and the redirection of frustration. If you’re feeling particularly frustrated and don’t have the option of breaking out into a full workout in your current setting try, taking a quick walk around the block.