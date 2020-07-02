Talking VS. Dating: What’s The Difference?

What does it mean to date someone versus simply talking to them? Like dating, talking means you’re getting to know a person to see if you can see a future with them; however, there are also some stark differences. Here are a few of them:

In dating, there’s an expectation that it will lead somewhere

When dating there’s typically an expectation, whether spoken or unspoken, that the relationship will lead somewhere more serious. Of course, that doesn’t always happen because relationships end every day for all sorts of reasons, but the expectation is there. When talking, however, sometimes, there are no expectations for the future at all.