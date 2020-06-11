Phaedra Admits She Hasn’t Had Sex With Boyfriend Medina In New “Marriage Bootcamp” Trailer

For months, we’ve been talking about Phaedra Parks’ return to reality television through “Marriage Bootcamp.”

She and her boyfriend ghost writer and producer Medina will appear on the “Marriage Bootcamp: Hip Hop Edition” alongside Day 26’s Willie and his wife Shanda, Tahiry and rapper Vado, rapper Kurupt and his girlfriend Toni, and Hazel-E and her boyfriend De’Von.

As you might imagine, Willie and Shanda are dealing with his serial cheating which has caused Shanda to revenge cheat.

Tahiry, known for her relationship with Joe Budden on “Love and Hip Hop New York,” has known her man Vado since the two were growing up in Harlem together. But during their on-again, off-again relationship, they’ve never managed to spend two weeks straight together. Tahiry is ready to settle down but the two need to work some things out before any of that can happen.

Toni is concerned about Kurupt’s drinking while he can’t handle her temper and insecurities from past relationships.

Hazel-E, who is currently pregnant, was debating whether or not De’Von was ready for the next big steps in their relationship and wondering whether he can deal with everything that comes with her lifestyle.

And lastly, Ms. Phaedra, who met Medina on an elite dating site, shared that the two have yet to have sex, though they’ve been dating for months.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming season of “Marriage Bootcamp” in the video below.