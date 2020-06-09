Do You Want White People To Wash Your Feet?

We’re living in unprecedented times. The injustices that have existed in this country for centuries are being called out. And for the first time, politicians, corporations, executives, and average citizens seem to not only be receptive to the messages but many are enacting policies and initiatives, redistributing power, and making donations that will start to bring about some change when it comes to racial inequality in this country.

As with any major change, some of this reckoning is sincere and heartfelt and some of it is about being on par with the trend of the day. It’s new and we’re still trying to figure it all out.

In the midst of this, we’re witnessing some questionable behavior.

According to The Associated Press, this past weekend, during a prayer walk to end racism in Cary, North Carolina, White knelt down in front of and washed the feet of two Black pastors, James and Faith Wokoma, while simultaneously begging for their forgiveness.

The action was followed by members of the police force as well.

For those who aren’t aware, the act harkens back to an action Jesus took in John 13:14-17 when he washed the feet of his disciples it was to show that there is no hierarchy among believers, those who lead and those who serve.

Jesus said:

“If I then, your Lord and Teacher, have washed your feet, you also ought to wash one another’s feet. For I have given you an example, that you should do as I have done to you. Most assuredly, I say to you, a servant is not greater than his master; nor is he who is sent greater than he who sent him. If you know these things, blessed are you if you do them.”

In North Carolina, one of the protestors said to the two Black pastors:

“On behalf of Caucasian people. It’s honor to stand here on behalf of all of our White race. We stand here confessing, repenting Lord for our aggression, Lord repenting for our pride, for thinking we are better that we are above…”

You can check out video of the moment below.

For those who are familiar with the Christian tradition, the gesture was met favorably. They took it to symbolize the oneness between Black and White people and perhaps a start to addressing some of the racist ideologies that have led to the systematic oppression of Black people.

Other people thought that at this point, it’s a little too late for symbolism.

Another, very important, Godly principle is that faith without works is dead. In addition to this singular moment of washing feet and asking for forgiveness, what practical, day to day actions will be made to address this real world problem?

Will these pastors confront their own long-held racist ideologies and notions? Will they confront their family members who tout racist sentiments over the dinner table? Will they support Black-owned businesses? If they’re in the position to employ people, will they hire Black candidates?

For the police officers…depending on what you believe– it may be too late for them.

There are real demands being made. And although this was a prayer walk and not a protest, an apology was not one of them.

White people do need to confess their sins and ask God forgiveness. But I don’t know that Black people need to be a part of that process. The whole thing borders on performative and possibly a one-time atonement rather than a lifestyle change.

As a Black person out protesting, as a Christian what do you think about White people washing Black folks’ feet? Is it an act you would embrace or could do without?