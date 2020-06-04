“Riverdale” Actress Vanessa Morgan Calls Out Show For Pay Gap Of Black Stars

Corruption, discrimination and anti-Blackness is being exposed in all places right now. In the police force, in the music industry and now in Hollywood. In addition to the Black “Glee” stars calling out their former castmate Lea Michele for her mistreatment of them, “Riverdale” actress Vanessa Morgan, is speaking out about pay inequality between her and her White costars.

According to Shadow and Act, Morgan, who plays Toni Topaz, has been a series regular since “Riverdale’s” third season after joining the series as a recurring character in season 2.

Of the 15 series regulars, Morgan was is the only Black person after Ashleigh Murray was moved to a spin off series.

According to Shadow and Act, Morgan and Murray’s character arcs were less developed than their White counterparts.

On Sunday, Morgan shared an image of a black square with the white words written across that read: “Tired of how black people are portrayed in Media, tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry scary people. Tired of us also being used as sidekick non dimensional characters to our white leads. Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show.”

When a follower suggested that the CW was getting more bang for their buck with Morgan playing an LGBTQ character too and was likely getting paid more because of it, Morgan said that could not have been further from the truth.

Another user accused Murray of being of being a diva on set, which is why she was removed from the series.

Morgan came to her defense.

Lastly, she defended her fellow castmates and friends from any backlash that may have been directed toward them because ultimately they don’t write the show and are not responsible for compensation.

“My role on Riverdale has nothing to do with my fellow castmates/friends. They don’t write the show. So no need to attack them, they don’t call the shots & I know they have my back.”