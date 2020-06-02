4 Ways You Can Do Your Part In The Fight Against Police Brutality

While social media definitely serves its purpose in activism and the fight against police brutality, you may be wondering about other ways that you can help in the fight against racial injustice. Obviously, not everyone can be out on the front lines, but that doesn’t mean you can’t help. If we use the Civil Rights Movement as a model, then we recognize that the big named activists who were at the helm of the movement were not the only ones moving the needle. There were the women who prepared food and gave water to protesters. There were the people who donated money to the cause. The business owners who offered their establishments as meeting spaces for movement organizers and so many others. Everyone had an important part to play. As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way.” Here are four ways — both great and small — that you can contribute to the cause.

Donate to bail funds

Protesters are being arrested in cities around the country. You can do your part by contributing to legal aid relief and bail funds. You can donate to bail funds designated for a specific city — you can find a directory for those listed here. Act Blue also allows you to split a donation between 38 different bail funds.

Attend a protest

There is strength in numbers so another great way to support the cause is by providing the gift of your presence at a local protest. Of course, it’s best to proceed with caution as we are still in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic. If you believe that you are sick, definitely stay home until you are well. If you are in good health, continue to take precautionary measures to protect yourself and other protestors by wearing personal protective equipment, bringing along hand sanitizer and maintaining your distance from others as much as possible.

Send supplies to protesters

If you don’t feel comfortable joining a protest for health reasons or due to any other concerns you may have, but you would still like to contribute in some way, consider donating supplies to those who are out on the front lines. Some helpful items include food, water, masks, and first aid equipment.

Offer to transport people to and from protest sites

If you have access to a larger vehicle and feel comfortable doing so, consider reaching out to protest organizers and offering yourself as a taxi of sorts to activists who may not have transportation of their own. The protest sites in many cities, such as those taking place in New York, can present parking challenges and public transportation options may be limited as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. You can offer to do drop-offs, pick-ups, or a combination of the two.