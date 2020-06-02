Louisville Police Chief Fired After David McAtee, Another Unarmed Black Man, Was Killed By Police During Protests

On Monday David McAtee, the beloved owner of YaYa’s BBQ in Louisville, Kentucky, was shot and killed during the ongoing demonstrations. McAtee’s death serves an additional blow to the community who is still in shock and anger over the death of Breonna Taylor.

In response, Mayor Greg Fischer fired Steve Conrad, the former acting police chief, after finding the involved officers did not activate their body cameras, CNN reports.

“This type of institutional failure will not be tolerated,” Fischer said on Monday. “Accordingly, I have relieved Steve Conrad of his duties as chief of Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD).”

The two officers involved have reportedly been placed on administrative leave, according to NPR.

McAtee, 53, was shot after police and the National Guard opened fire at a gas station located on 26th and Broadway in the West End neighborhood of Louisville around 12:15 a.m, the Louisville Courier Journal reports. McAtee’s family claims he was fatally struck after he ran to protect his niece, who was shot by police. According to WAVE, the niece is safely recovering, but will undoubtedly have long-term mental anguish over the loss of her loved one.

Law enforcement officials say they fired after they were shot at while trying to clear an area in response to the city-wide 9 p.m. curfew instituted in the wake of Ahmaud Arbery, Taylor and George Floyd‘s shooting deaths and their subsequent protests.

However, members of the local community claim they were peacefully gathering in the parking lot of Dino’s Food Mart, when shots rang out. McAtee’s BBQ business was located next to Dino’s.

“When you lose a child, a part of you goes along with that child,” McAtee’s mother, Odessa Riley, said in an interview with WAVE. “I just buried my daughter January 22nd. Now my baby son done got killed.”

“He left a great legend behind. He was a good person. Everybody around him would say that,” she told the Courier Journal. “My son didn’t hurt nobody. He didn’t do nothing to nobody.”

In an interview with the Journal Courier, community members talked about McAtee’s giving spirit, how he routinely fed his neighbors, sometimes without asking for money.

“He was one of the ones who would donate all his time and all his food; everybody could just come up and take it and he wouldn’t charge because it was for the neighborhood.”

His mother also told the Courier Journal that he routinely fed the police for free.

“My son was a good son. All he did on that barbecue corner is try to make a dollar for himself and his family,” she added. “And they come along and they killed my son.”

A report by The Daily Beast says Katie Crews, one of the officers involved in the shooting, recently wrote a horrific Facebook post reveling in the idea of harming protesters.

“I hope the pepper balls that she got lit up with a little later on hurt,” she wrote on under a photo of a woman handing a cop a flower. “Come back and get ya some more ole girl, I’ll be on the line again tonight.”

Minnesota Governor Andy Beshear has asked state authorities to intervene, fully aware that the public is not in the position to wholeheartedly believe police accounts any further.

“Given the seriousness of the situation, I have authorized the Kentucky State Police to independently investigate the event,” Beshear said in a statement obtained by CNN.

The FBI Louisville and the Justice Department have signed on as well to investigate McAtee’s shooting death.