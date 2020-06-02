Several Black “Glee” Stars Call Out Lea Michele’s Hyprocrisy After Her #BlackLivesMatter Post

In the days since we learned of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of four Minneapolis officers, people have been lending their voices to speak against the injustice of Black bodies being murdered at the hands of the state.

In addition to the Black people who usually speak out about these human rights issues, this time corporations and White celebrities have also lent their voices to the cause. But not all of them are speaking out in sincere solidarity but rather to follow a popular trend and be perceived as a company who cares.

We saw it yesterday when beauty brand L’Oréal Paris shared a post about the importance of speaking out against racism. And model Munroe Bergdorf had to remind them that they fired her for doing just that.

But it’s not just corporations who are being called out for their disrespect of Black people in the past. Individuals are catching the heat as well.

Recently, singer and actress Lea Michele. Michele, best known for her role in “Glee,” tweeted this last Friday.

In response, one of her Black costars, Samantha Marie Ware, who, according to The Daily Beast, appeared on the sixth season of the hit show as fellow singer Jane Hayward, shared an encounter with Michele that didn’t seem to suggest she truly believed Black Lives Matter.

In all caps, Ware wrote,

“LMAO remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?! Cause Ill never forget. I believe you told everyone that if [you] had the opportunity you would ‘Sh*t in my wig!’ Amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood…”

Whew!

It was a damning accusation. Sadly, it wasn’t the only one. Alex Newell, Amber Riley and Dabier Snell also shared their negative experiences with Michele.

Snell, who appeared in a 2014 episode of “Glee,” tweeted (in all caps), “Girl you wouldn’t let me sit at the table with the other cast members cuase ‘I didn’t belong there.’ F*ck you Lea.”

In her book, Sorry, Not Sorry, Naya Rivera, who is of Puerto Rican, African and German descent, also wrote about the toxic relationship she shared with Michele.

“One of the Glee writers once said that Lea and I were like two sides of the same battery and that about sums us up. If I’d complained about anyone or anything, she’d assumed I was bitching about her. Soon, she started to ignore me, and eventually it got to the point where she didn’t say a word to me for all of Season Six.”

Alex Newell and Amber Riley responded with very telling gifs.