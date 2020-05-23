’90’s Star Maia Campbell Star Arrested Again In Atlanta

We remember Maia Campbell as a young, beautiful star who made cameos on some of our favorite 1990’s sitcoms like Sister, Sister and Moesha but rose to stardom thanks to her starring role on In The House. Now when she is in the news it’s not for her latest acting credits. When videos of her surface online she’s seen under the influence of drugs or trying to get them. During a stint of sobriety, she discussed her drug abuse and being diagnosed with bipolar disorder and it looks like she has fallen off track again. It’s been reported that Campbell has been arrested in Atlanta.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Campbell was arrested during a bust on a street racing ring in Atlanta. Campbell was arrested and charged with being a pedestrian in the roadway. Campbell, 43, was among 44 people who were arrested.

This isn’t her first run in with the law. Campbell was arrested for disorderly conduct in 2015 twice, in January at an Atlanta Burger King and in February at a Waffle House restaurant.

Campbell sat down with Iyanla Vanzant back in 2012 to discuss her crystal meth addiction, managing bipolar disorder and trying to maintain her sobriety for her daughter. After videos of her trying to score drugs went viral 2017, her former co-star LL Cool J went to social media to ask for help reconnecting with Campbell so she can get help. She later declined the help saying she was “doing good.”

I don’t need help, I just need a benefit concert for mental health,” she said in a video.

It seems like Campbell was at the wrong place at the wrong time due to Atlanta police cracking down on street racing since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“This isn’t new,” spokesman for Atlanta police Carlos Campos told AJC. “But what the pandemic did was create a perfect storm where you have young people who are bored; their usual outlets — shopping, hanging out in a park — those were all eliminated by the stay-at-home orders.”