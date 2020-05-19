Empire State Of Mind: Quad From “Married To Medicine” Just Placed Gov. Andrew Cuomo On Her Wish List

Quad Webb is known for her eloquent reads and her southern debutante demeanor, but on Monday she laid out her plan for a possible love connection with New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“Let me tell you something, the people told me, down to the New York City, that you were very, very single. Now it’s interesting enough that I’m single too,” the reality star and former Sister Circle host began.

“And I’m just saying, I’m loving how you’re running the great state of New York. I mean your heart is so big and that’s what I’m most attracted to. I understand you are single and after the quarantine you’ll be ready to mingle,” she continues, fluffing her hair.

“Well let me just tell you, you can call me, you can. I have good credit, I don’t have any children and I have my own cointage. And I know you might need the credit because you might be a little extended. I understand, you’ve done a lot for New York,” referring to Cuomo’s daily briefings where he shares updates on supplies for New Yorkers, which is the center of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

“You’ve bought ventilators, you’ve bought masks, you’ve got extra hospital beds. I mean you’ve done your thing. So we can use my credit, ok? We got 30 days to pay it off. And I’m not so hard on the eyes either,” she said as she winks at the camera.

Quad’s fellow Bravo family members Phadera Parks and Kandi Burruss helped hype up the tongue-in-cheek message in the comments section. “Get ’em sis,” Parks wrote, while Kandi posted three laughing emojis.

In the caption for the video Quad even tagged Gov. Cuomo to make sure that he doesn’t miss her message. “The people told me today that @nygovcuomo made an announcement to the bachlelorettes in New York some time ago stating that he is single and the message has finally made it’s way to Georgia,” she wrote.

Quad recently finalized her highly publicized divorce with Dr. Gregory Lunceford in 2019 after a six year marriage. Since that time she’s mostly enjoyed the single life. However, during the most recent season of Married To Medicine, Quad tried her hand at a few blind dates organized by her co-star Dr. Heavenly Kimes. Needless to say, none of those encounters went well, but provided a good “ki” for the viewers.

Quad’s commentary didn’t come unprompted. Gov. Cuomo shared that he was “eligible” during a radio interview in April on 1010 WINS with host Susan Richard. During the interview Cuomo was asked about a New York Daily News survey by matchmaker Maureen Tara Nelson, which showed that he and his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, tied for the most handsome man in New York.

“Well Susan, I did not see that, but now that you raise that, most wanted eligibility, my brother is married, I am not married, so I don’t think he would qualify as eligible– however I am eligible,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo recently split from his longtime girlfriend, Sandra Lee last fall. Prior to that relationship he was married to Kerry Kennedy and had three children during the time they were together.

What do you think? Will Ms. Quad and Gov. Cuomo make a good couple in New York’s high society?