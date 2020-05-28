Do Not Engage: 10 Good Reasons Not To Feed Into An Argument

In life, disagreements are inevitable, arguments are not. There are ways to effectively communicate your point without getting involved in a heated war of words. Most arguments are pointless. They’re unproductive, they’re upsetting, and they have the potential to be destructive. With a little restraint, the majority of arguments can and should be avoided. Here are ten good reasons why:

Arguing rarely accomplishes anything

In many cases, arguing accomplishes nothing because neither party is truly interested in hearing what the other person has to say. Instead, both sides are trying to argue their point, only listening to respond and not to understand. The chances of you winning over your opponent or getting them to see things your way is low. You can’t cultivate empathy where there is none.