Buy Black Friday: Black Owned Goodies From Bifties Gifts

Just because we can’t be physically with our loved ones doesn’t mean that we can’t perform nice gestures and acts of kindness to let them know that they’re still on our minds. Thanks, in large part to the post office, we can still send people things even if we can’t be there to physically give it to them.

And in these uncertain and often depressing times, the idea of someone thinking about you can be extremely comforting.

A lot of us are even more conscious about how we’re spending our money these days. We want to make sure that we’re investing in people and institutions that align with our interests.

If you’re interested in people and companies that uplift Black people, then you should check out Bifties Gifts.

The idea for Bifties started in 2016, when its founder participated in a secret Santa gift exchange. The only criteria for the exchange was that all products had to be purchased from a business owned by a person of color.

Four years later, the idea was remixed with the slogan, “giving Black and giving back.”

In addition to supporting businesses with the purchase, 5% of each purchase is donated to a organization doing work in the Black community.

Check out some of Biftie’s offerings on the following pages.