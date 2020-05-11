Jazmine Sullivan Calls Mom “The Sweetest Melody I Ever Heard” After Revealing Mother’s Cancer Diagnosis

Mother’s Day is a heralded as a special day to thank, extend gratitude and reflection towards the matriarch’s in our lives, whether they physically birthed us or stepped into the role through life’s changing variables.

Singer Jazmine Sullivan wrote an uplifting Mother’s Day Instagram post dedicated to her mother Pam, while also contemplating on the last few months after Sullivan and her family learned about her mother’s cancer diagnosis.

Sullivan began her tribute by describing that her mother exemplified the phrase, “make a way out of no way.”

“Late October 2019 our world was flipped upside down when [you] were diagnosed [with] IBC (inflammatory breast cancer). Our days were no longer filled [with] convos of [you] telling me to hurry up and finish my project, but of chemo treatments and hospital visits. S–t got real, [f]ast.”

Inflammatory breast cancer is rare and accounts for only 1-5 percent of all breast cancers, according to the American Cancer Society. “IBC has symptoms of inflammation like swelling and redness, but infection or injury do not cause IBC or the symptoms. IBC symptoms are caused by cancer cells blocking lymph vessels in the skin causing the breast to look ‘inflamed,’ the description states. It is more common in women under 40 and appears to develop in Black women more than white women.

Over the years on social media Jazmine shared how incredibly close she is to her mother, who at one point served as her co-manager. They both have a lot in common, Pam was a former backup singer for Philadelphia International Records.

“But if being your daughter has taught me one thing,” Sullivan continued, “it is how to work [with] something ugly, painful even, and make it a work of art.”

In the photos accompanying the post, Sullivan posted snapshots and videos of her and her mother throughout the last few months, lying in bed together, and also included videos of Jazmine and Pam shaving their hair, and a few childhood throwbacks. Late last year, Jazmine revealed her bald cut, but it was not known then that she did it to stand in solidarity with her mother.

She later said she experienced something that “rocked” her world, in another post sharing why she’s taken a five-year hiatus from releasing a fourth album. While most of the post went into detail about her past abusive relationship, her mother’s diagnosis was also probably top of mind.

“You mommy, are the prettiest picture, the best lyrics and the sweetest melody I’ve ever heard,” Sullivan wrote in the Instagram post.

She went on to say that since October, Sullivan has watched her mother handle her diagnosis with “grace, wisdom, strength and empathy for others.” She declared that they will live through this time with determination and look to God to give them what they need.

Wishing Jazmine, her mom Pam, and the rest of the Sullivan family, comfort and perseverance in this challenging time.