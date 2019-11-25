Jazmine Sullivan Did The Big Chop And You Can See Her Face In A Whole New Way

Jazmine Sullivan has a new look she’s rocking and it’s a hit with fans.

The 32-year-old singer briefly shared a photo of herself recently with a very short cut, close to the scalp. The hairstyle is reminiscent of Jada Pinkett Smith in Scream 2, sleek and simple, allowing for a better look at the “Mascara” singer’s face than ever before.

Fans lauded the new hairstyle, saying the star looked beautiful. Others hoped that a new haircut might be a sign of a new album in the works. Her last album was Reality Show in 2015, but she has been working with other artists pretty consistently over the years, including on Frank Ocean’s Endless album, collaborating with crooner Bryson Tiller on “Insecure” for the HBO comedy, working with Anderson Paak on his latest album, Ventura, and most recently, appearing on Pentatonix’s new Christmas album. She also collaborated on a track with Fantasia and Brandy that, unfortunately, won’t be released.

However, the big chop could just be a sign of a desire to do something different. Since she broke into the industry with “Need U Bad” in 2008, Sullivan’s worn long extensions and a few bobbed wigs here and there. Whatever the reasoning behind the change in hair, it looks amazing, especially with the minimal makeup. It also comes at a time where the star has slimmed down. Back in April, she had all of her fans shook when she shared a photo of herself in a pantsuit looking very lean.

Sullivan has talked often about body image and loving herself, her unique beauty, no matter what.

“I feel like the older that you get, you just become more comfortable with yourself. That’s the case with me,” she said in 2017. “You know, body image is still a challenge for me, like it is for every woman. It doesn’t run my life and I don’t think of it all the time, but I do think of it. But at some point, you have to just love yourself. At the end of the day, I believe I’m beautiful.”

Perhaps we’re about to see a completely different Jazmine Sullivan. We like it if she loves it — as long as her voice stays the same!