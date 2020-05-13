Subtle (And Not-So-Subtle) Signs Your Partner’s Mom Will Be A Monster-In-Law

It’s been said that when you marry a person, you marry their family. It’s a sobering truth and if people were more aware of this reality and the influence that their in-laws can have on their marriage before saying “I do,” they’d probably pay a little closer attention to their partner’s relatives before marrying in. While a marriage is definitely between two people, the wrong in-laws can make staying together difficult. Of course, the signs of a toxic in-law aren’t always glaring. Sometimes, they’re more subtle. Here are ten subtle (and not-so-subtle) signs that your partner’s mom will be a monster-in-law:

She’s hypercritical of her other children’s spouses

If the spouses of your partner’s siblings can never do anything right in your mother-in-law’s eyes, don’t ever think that you are exempt from her wrath. Chances are, it’s only a matter of time before she flips on you too.