Beauty Of 5: Solutions For Your Toddler Hair Care Woes From Just For Me Hairstylist And Parenting Expert Adrienne Leak

Caring for my daughter’s hair used to be a piece of cake. Wash days were quiet and peaceful. Moisturizing and detangling was simple and I could easily put her hair in a protective style while she slept in my lap. Then one day I woke up to a toddler who protests getting her hair done by shaking her head no and removing my hands from her hair, refuses to lay back so that I can rinse shampoo and conditioner out of her hair, and flings her bonnet across the room as soon as it is placed on her head at bedtime. The struggle is real, y’all, and it can be tempting to give up when a strong-willed tot is fighting your attempts to protect their hair every step of the way.

I know that I’m not alone, which is why I was thrilled to connect with Just For Me hairstylist and parenting expert, Adrienne Leak, who offered practical solutions for all of those hair-related struggles that come with parenting a toddler.

When she doesn’t want to wear a bonnet

“Toddlers can be a bit rambunctious as it is, so the last thing any parent wants is a fight right before bedtime,” said Leak. “To avoid the tantrum, pre-oil your fingers and hands with Curl Peace Nourishing Hair and Scalp Butter and massage gently through the scalp and hair without disrupting the current hairstyle. The light soothing fragrance and massage usually help to calm the child to prepare for bed. Once the child is relaxed it’s much easier to slip their satin cap/scarf on.”

As for those little ones who continue to protest, Leak recommends this. “If they are still resistant, a satin pillow or satin fitted bedsheet works fine. Their hair will have added protection from the Hair and Scalp Butter while the satin will prevent moisture from being absorbed from the hair,” she advised.