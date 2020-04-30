“There Are No Guarantees in Relationships” Lamar Odom’s Fiancée Sabrina Parr Says She’ll Always Have Her Own Money

Who knows what will happen between former NBA player Lamar Odom and his fiancée Sabrina Parr. But from the outside looking in, she seems to be doing a world of good for him. Unlike some of his previous partners, Parr seems to be invested in his growth and well-being. She’s shared that she’s waiting for him to mend his relationship with his son before they get married. And the two are abstaining from sex in order to help Odom maintain his sobriety and address his sex and porn addiction.

She’s thoughtful. And that mind extends to herself as well.

Recently on her Instagram stories, Parr wrote about the importance of being financially secure no matter your relationship status or the amount of wealth your partner has amassed.

“Here’s a little fact about me; I will continue to live within MY means until I am married! Wherever I live or whatever I drive, I spend my own money on it and I make sure it’s something I can afford comfortably on my own and my name is included! Lamar and I are not married yet nor do we have children together. There are no guarantees in relationships and I never want to be in a position again where something happens and I’m stuck financially. He could leave me today and I would be good on my own! Once we get married, he can spend away and imam put my coins up lol! My advice to women is to put yourself in a position that you are prepared for all things on your own!”

It’s sound advice for any woman really. You never know how life will pan out. And apparently, Sabrina has lived and experienced enough to know firsthand what it means to be in a financial lurch. Thankfully, she’s learned to move smarter now.