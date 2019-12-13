Sabrina Parr Is Waiting To Marry Lamar Odom Until Him And His Son’s Relationship Is In A Better Place

Sabrina Parr is using her life coaching skills and applying the wisdom to her future family.

The bride-to be is set to wed former Laker’s star, Lamar Odom, but not until her beau repairs tensions between himself and his son.

When Lamar announced he was engaged to Sabrina on social media back in November, Odom’s son, Lamar Odom Jr, lashed out at the happy couple in a now-deleted comment, saying ,“Not a txt or phone call to see how people who’ve known this dude his whole life to see how we would feel or react knew shawty for 4 months and already got you twisted, fam n friends already don’t approve of homegirl but she already got your a** ina sunken place.”

But Jr went on to apologize, and now his future step mom is weighing in on the whole ordeal.

“Well, I mean, to be honest, I kind of felt both sides,” Parr told Hollywood Life.

“I really understood where his son was coming from, and I really understood why Lamar didn’t tell him. Lamar didn’t tell anybody. He really wanted this to be a very intimate moment between the two of us, because I was totally shocked. I didn’t know it was happening.”

From a place of empathy, Sabrina is working to build a bridge between the father and son duo.

“I’m like, ‘Your dad has a really cool guy, and you got to allow the relationship to grow and happen because he’s dope.’ My kids love him, my friends’ kids love him. And I told LJ, ‘You’re missing out on a good dude being upset with him.’ And I just said that was just my little advice for him.”

Until the two heal their relationship, Sabrina is okay with waiting to exchange vows.

“But, I know everything has to happen on their time, so I don’t want to be the enforcer of anything because I don’t want to come off as if I’m rushing their process,” she explained.

Continuing, “I literally will push the wedding to however long back, however far back it has to be, until they become in a really good space. And a space where they’re excited about being a part of wedding.”

It’s beautiful to see Sabrina be healing not just for Lamar but for his kids.