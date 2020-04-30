“I Was Knocking Em Down” Chingy Admits To Sleeping With Tiffany Haddish After His Initial Denial

Last year, Tiffany Haddish got on Ellen’s couch and shared that back in the day, she had sex with St. Louis rapper Chingy. Initially, we all took it as a colorful anecdote from yesteryear.

But days later, Chingy came forward on Instagram with a post vehemently denying Haddish’s claims.

“Now @tiffanyhaddish knows damn well that’s a lie an since she lied I’m a tell the truth she use [sic] to hook up with my brother not me but she liked me.”

Later, Chingy said, “I’m grown an [sic] if I did it I would say it with no problem cause that’s jus [sic] how I am,” he said, “but come on it’s childish.”

When someone told him to just roll with it, Chingy said, “sorry but you don’t jus [sic] roll with lies.”

Haddish came back with specifics about their rendezvous and explained that she did sleep with his brother too, after she learned that Chingy had impregnated one of her friends.

Later, when asked about their past, Haddish said that everything had been cleared up. She shared that she talked to Chingy and the two were on the same page now. And while he deleted his initial denial, we hadn’t heard anything else from him on the subject.

But recently during an interview with Mike Hill for Fox Soul.

“Ima keep it all the way authentic. But look so now I got to tell you what happened. I actually didn’t remember. I still don’t remember it to this day. So I had to call my brother who I know, know everything. And so I asked him—because back then I used to drink and sh*t and I was like a bowling ball, I was knocking ‘em down. I’m talking about knocking em down.

So I call him and I’m like, ‘Ay man, did that happen?!” He said, ‘Yeah that happened, I was with her friend. You had her. One night everybody was f*cked up. We was in my room, then you and her went to your room then woop de woop. So it is what it is. It happened.”

And there you have it. Mystery solved.