After Many Assumptions On Her Body Count, Toni Braxton Cleared Up Rumors About Dating Dennis Rodman

For the past two weeks, ESPN has aired The Last Dance about basketball legend Michael Jordan and his 1997-98 season with the Chicago Bulls. Naturally, the doc focuses primarily on Jordan’s ascent in the game. But it also discussed the key roles players like Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman played in his success.

You can’t talk about Dennis Rodman without discussing his colorful persona, drug binges, and of course his dating history. Most of the time, we speak about the women to whom Rodman was connected, folks mention Madonna or Carmen Electra, essentially the White women.

But The Last Dance sparked a renewed interest in Rodman’s dating life. And people found pictures of him out with both Vivica Fox and singer Toni Braxton.

Folks lost it. In a good way. While there was some confusion and curiosity, it also made a few people respect Rodman a little bit more.

Dennis Rodman looked like a combination of all bad acid trips rolled up into one and still managed to nab the likes of 90s Madonna, Toni Braxton, and Carmen Electra. After this quarantine is over, I’m shooting all the shots, James Harden on cocaine level quantity of shots. — Milton Malespin (@DIAC1987) April 27, 2020

And it came as a shock and surprise for more than a few folks. Before the documentary, you might have assumed that a relationship between Braxton and Rodman was unfathomable. Then aagain, this is the same woman who’s been involved in an on-again, off-again situation with rapper Birdman. And he is another figure we wouldn’t necessarily choose for Toni. But here we are.

Yesterday, I was going to write about this relationship of yesteryear. But when I went to look for evidence of either one of them speaking about it, there was nothing. Still, it was the nineties. Celebrities didn’t alert us of their every move and there was a chance that the fling between the two was brief.

Well, the people of the internet were curious. We all have time these days so they simply asked Braxton the question. And since she is also at home, she responded.

IEven though @dennisrodman was kinda hot in the 90s, I never dated Dennis Rodman. We were at the VMAs. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/JFezY5rwjx — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 27, 2020

There you have it. People were getting a little too comfortable speaking about her sex life so I can understand why she felt the need to address it.

She shared that the two were only there to present an award. But she did think he as cool.

No no! He was cool! We presented somebody! — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 27, 2020

Done and done. Now we can go back to wondering if Toni and Birdman will ever tie the knot.