Self-Love Has Been On The Rise During Quarantine According To This Poll

Now that we have more time in the house, there is more time to explore different things and do more of what we like to do. For some of that’s reading, cooking or doing art. For others, it means spending more quality time exploring their bodies. According to a new poll, more women have been doing just that.

Tracy’s Dog, a sex toy company, conducted a poll about self-pleasure during the pandemic and found that it has skyrocketed as the main stress reliever for women during this time.

Being in quarantine has affected us psychologically. Many women in the poll reported a “feeling of losing meaning” and “not having a purpose, and with all structure and routine gone, the anxiety levels are shooting through the roof.” To cope, women have been turning to self-love. According to their results, 49 percent of the respondents stated that their calmness increases after masturbation. When they rated the activities that helped them release stress, self-pleasure was number one or came in second to meditation. Other activities on the list included using adult coloring books, cooking and taking baths.

While interpreting Tracy’s Dog’s poll, sex therapist Rebecca Starkovski said pleasuring yourself has many health benefits.

“Masturbation causes hormonal changes in the body, and the release of dopamine produces a feeling of calmness, pleasure and happiness,” she said. “Masturbation relieves stress and can serve as a coping mechanism as well as helping to de-stress, which as a result supports the immune system, better sleep, less stress and an overall improved well-being.”

Psychologist Michelle Wang added that relieving stress is crucial due to the effects it has on the body. With being in quarantine for an undetermined amount of time heightened stress is expected.

“During uncertain times, when you don’t know what to do, or what will happen next, our body starts producing cortisol. The stress hormone will help the body prepare for sudden changes and helps face the unknown, so our bodies can react quickly to danger.”

Though there is a stigma related to self-love, there have been efforts to make the topic less taboo. It's only human to want to make yourself feel good and it also can benefit your immune system, help you de-stress and improve your overall well-being.