Strange Mood Swings You May Have During Quarantine

I have never experienced so many mood swings in my life. Not one menstrual cycle has ever made me feel this unstable. My teenage years, with the hormones and the breakups and my parents’ divorce—those were nothing compared to the eight-loop roller coaster that is my emotions lately.

I think this pandemic has our emotions swinging around, as if through a jungle, trying to grasp at something stable and only just grabbing another vine that just continues to swing unpredictably. We don’t know how to react to the information we are receiving. We don’t have our usual sources of comfort that help keep us balanced, like friendship and ambition. Most of the things that humans need to feel emotionally stable have been taken from us. Socialization. Things to look forward to. The ability to make plans. Some hope that our efforts will lead to something great. A little spontaneity and excitement. So, we’re all going a bit nuts.