5 Must-Have Pieces From STORQ For Pregnant Women Trying To Stay Comfy In Quarantine

What have you been wearing in isolation?

You probably have a wide variety of options, and have been showing off your stylish sense of fashion in an array of, say, sweatpants, tights and oversized T-shirts you were gifted by your gym or that you stole from your (ex?) boyfriend. Maybe you’ve just been wrapping yourself in a robe. When you don’t have to put on dress pants and button-down shirts because you’ve been resigned to working from home until further notice, the sky is the limit.

But that is, unless you’re heavily pregnant. If you are, you may not only be stressing about the state of the world you’re preparing to bring a child in, but you may also be struggling with limited sweatpants and tops that are a little too cozy around your bump and growing breasts. You may switch between battling back pain and heartburn , and feeling either way too hot or a tad too chilly all at once. You just want to be comfy while you wait for this pandemic to hit the skids. Is that too much to ask? A company that is helpful in making that fantasy a reality is STORQ. Their maternity fashions, though a tad higher in price than some other brands, are known for being insanely comfortable and well made. They’re a dream for anybody trying to get through first, second or that notoriously uncomfortable third trimester. Check out five must-have options for moms-to-be worth investing in as you try to stay comfy right now around the house. Because while the world is very stressful at the present time for an expectant mom, let the clothes you wear bring you some ease and relaxation.

Note: some of these pieces are actually on sale right now!

$46

This soft nursing bra goes from sizes D to H and comes in four different colors. The clips are simple enough to detach for breastfeeding once baby gets here, but while you wait, order up in size so the band isn’t too snug.

$105

Coming in black or gray, this loose-fitting pull-on jumpsuit is the perfect look over a lightweight turtleneck or simple short-sleeved top. The stretchy knit fabric extends with your belly and has a chic cropped leg.

$65

Perhaps the most comfortable piece of all, the signature leggings can be worn as pants all on their own or underneath your favorite long tops and tunics. The jersey knit fabric is super soft, and the panel that fits over the belly is never constricting or uncomfortable. The bottoms fit well at any stage of pregnancy and postpartum.

$112

Coming in camel, black and hot pink, the long-sleeved maxi dress is made of a soft rayon jersey material that is full length. Be warned though, the dress is a slim fit, so if you’re looking for your usual baggy maxi dress, this isn’t it. However, a big perk of it is that the dress looks good with a growing belly, and without, so it can be a permanent staple in your wardrobe.

$115

This isn’t your grandmother’s slip dress. The light and airy dress is a standout thanks to its silky feel and spacious design. Rock it as a straight neck or a v-neck — it’s up to you, as the dress is reversible in style.