Benzino Calls Sundy A “Fool” For Being Girlfriend Number 3 In Her Relationship

Since “Love Goals” started, Benzino and Sundy Carter have seemed to hold a special place of disgust for one another and their relationships. But this week’s tensions came to ahead in front of the entire cast during a group therapy session which almost came to blows.

Feeling picked on, for lack of a better word, in a session about holding one another accountable, the Boston-bred rapper said he felt attacked by members of the group. But when Sundy made a remark that everyone should be able to take criticism and pointed out that Benzino can’t, things quickly escalated.

“He’s making a fullblown fool of himself every singl-” Sundy started, cutting off Benzino as he tried to say what she thinks about him doesn’t matter.

“You’re the fool in a relationship number three. You the fool,” Benzino told the basketball wife.

Sundy’s boyfriend cut in to ask “What about you?” ignoring the fact that Benzino’s summation of their relationship is true. In an earlier episode, Breyon told Sundy he would break things off with his other two girlfriends. But he also let her know, “I’m not calling nobody on the phone to break up with them… and if you don’t like that then I don’t know what to tell you.”

It didn’t take long before the debate between Sundy and Benzino escalated to a war of words between him and Breyon, with Benzino suggesting the two could “do it like men” if need be. Neither seemed to be particularly moved to action, with Breyon telling the 54-year-old, “shut your old a– up.” But Benzino quickly reminded him they’d be out of the therapy home in five days, to which Breyon responded, “Talk to me in five days.”

Love Goals airs Saturday nights at 9/8c on OWN.