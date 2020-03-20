Sundy’s Partner Says She Can’t Dictate How He Breaks Up With His Girlfriends And We See Why They’re On Love Goals

In no way, shape, or form is this a paid endorsement, but I’m telling you right now, if you need to watch something to take your mind off of everything going on in the world right now, “Love Goals” might be it. We gave you a glimpse into the celebrity relationship therapy show on OWN last week with a clip of Benzino tearfully confessing he doesn’t want to buy women’s love. This week, the attention is turned on former “Basketball Wives” star Sundy Carter who’s in a relationship with a man who has two other girlfriends. (no typo.)

In the clip above, Sundy and her partner Breyon sit down with family and relationship therapist, Spirit, to discuss their relationship expectations and, surprisingly, Breyon doesn’t seem to have a problem being monogamous with Sundy. What he does take issue with, however, is her request that he no longer keep her a secret from the other women and that he do so sooner rather than later.

“I’m telling you what I want and I’m telling you I’m fully committed, but nobody’s gonna dictate and tell me how I need to breakup with somebody,” Breyon stated without making eye contact with the woman he claims to be ready to be in a relationship with.

When Sundy asks him about his timeline and whether he’s going to call the girls now or wait until the end of therapy, he cut her off, saying, “I’m not calling nobody on the phone to break up with him. I owe them that respect to tell them in their face, ‘this is what’s going on, ‘ and if you don’t like that then I don’t know what to tell you.”

Interesting respectability code Breyon has going on there isn’t it?

We don’t know exactly what gets Sundy from point A to B, but in a one-on-one session with the therapist later, the reality star understandably appears to be at her wit’s end. Surprisingly, though, she ends up being scolded for how her inability to communicate effectively with her partner has caused her to lash out on the other couples on the show and tainted the group dynamic. When you tune in to the episode Saturday night, be sure to let us know if you think that’s fair given what sis is dealing with.

Love Goals airs Saturdays at 9/8c on OWN.