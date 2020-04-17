Tristan And Khloe Said They Want To Give True A Sibling. Folks Were Quick To Remind Them She Already Has One

Khloe Kardashian misjudged the whole debacle between her “ex” Tristan Thompson and family friend Jordyn Woods. She tried to place the blame entirely on Jordyn so she could continue sleeping with her trash baby daddy in peace.

But what she didn’t factor into her strategic public relations plan was the Smith family and “Red Table Talk.” Woods presented herself as the innocent party in the situation (with the exception of telling a lie in an uncomfortable situation) and the public recognized that Kardashian was a hypocrite for directing so much of her ire toward Woods when Thompson received none of it. Sis blamed Jordyn for ruining her family. Ridiculous.

These days, Tristan and Khloe are not only making things work for the sake of their daughter True Thompson, there’s a good chance that they’re not only quarantined together right now, they’re together as a couple as well.

If they’re not, they’re certainly having couple conversations. Recently on an episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” the two discussed giving their daughter True a sibling. Khloe tried to front like she’d need some of Tristan’s sperm rather than his full d*ck but that’s a conversation for another day. What people took issue with it the fact that both of them pretended like True doesn’t already have a sibling in her older brother Prince Thompson.

If you’ll recall, Tristan earned his nickname “Third Trimester” not only from his treatment of Khloe but his abandonment of the mother of his son, Jordan Craig. He left her to be with Khloe and we saw how that played out in similar fashion.

People argued that Tristan and Khloe are trying to hide that part of their relationship lore in order to make themselves appear like “relationship goals.” But we all know too much. And the good people on the internet were quick to point it out.

See what they had to say on the following pages.