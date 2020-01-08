Social Media Is Going Crazy Over “Watchmen” Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II & La La Anthony Grabbing Breakfast Together Even Though They’re Just Friends

A few Twitter users were way deep in their feelings after a Wednesday morning photo appeared to show Watchmen actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen and La La Anthony enjoying a stroll in New York City after grabbing breakfast together.

Anthony, 38, is married to NBA star Carmelo Anthony, and while Abdul-Mateen II, 33, is seemingly single, he’s still revered as a coveted chocolate adonis among his fans.

La La Anthony grabs breakfast with ‘Aquaman’ actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II https://t.co/MuK2YPczC8 pic.twitter.com/YWWmNQ3KkQ — Page Six (@PageSix) January 8, 2020

However a spokesperson for La La quickly shut down any romance rumors by telling Page Six that Yayha is a mutual friend of of La La and Carmelo.

“That’s a mutual friend and Melo and La are doing just fine. They are back together,” the source stated.

Two other sources close to La La corroborated that there’s nothing going on between the two.

“They are just friends, they have been working out together and Yahya has been giving her tips on acting, said one source while the other added, “People shouldn’t be quick to jump to conclusions — especially if she’s seen leaving a restaurant.”

Yahya is a rising star in Hollywood who gained attention for his roles in Netflix’s The Get Down and the Marvel series, Aquaman before landing the role of Cal Abar on HBO’s compelling series, Watchmen. La La expanded from a radio personality and MTV VJ, to a successful fashion entrepreneur and actor, recently wrapping up her role of LeKisha Grant on Starz’s hit drama Power. Yahya is a graduate of the Yale School of Drama, which is one of the most prestigious acting programs in the country, so it seems like it would be feasible that he would offer acting tips here and there.

But the Twittersphere definitely came with their own set of conclusions, especially in the aftermath of La La’s recent marriage troubles with her long-time spouse. In June Carmelo was photographed on a yacht in the South of France sitting and standing near another woman, while his wife celebrated her birthday in New York City.

Anthony denied the cheating allegations amid what looked like an emotional response from his wife on social media. The incident came months after the two reconciled their separation after the Portland Trailblazers player accused of cheating in a prior situation.

Either way, social media was split in their reactions of Yahya and La La spotted out in these streets.