Carmelo Anthony’s Alleged Baby Mama Speaks About Past Wrongs, Co-Parenting & Whether Carmelo Will Ever Acknowledge His Daughter

For years now, there have been rumors that Carmelo Anthony, despite having been married for nearly ten years, fathered a child with a woman other than his wife.

Carmelo has made a habit of generally avoiding the rumors of extramarital relationships. So there was never any confirmation about the child he allegedly fathered with a woman named Mia Angel Burks.

The only concrete evidence is that Carmelo and LaLa split in 2017 and reconciled in December 2018.

In the midst of all this, Burks has argued that Carmelo should make more of an effort to see his child. When Anthony was caught on a yacht, seemingly cuddled up with another woman, Burks came forward to chastise him for having time to flirt instead of spend time with the daughter he fathered.

“N—-s out here explaining how they’re laid up on a boat with another man’s wife but can’t explain why they can’t spend time with their daughter.”

And on another occasion when Instagram commenters were saying vile things about her daughter, she expressed her discontent about Carmelo not stepping forward to defend her.

“Her father may not defend her, but I will ‘till the end,” Burks continued. “She didn’t ask to be here, and it doesn’t matter how she got here, she’s here. If you don’t want to see her stay off my page.”

And now that we all have a little bit more time on our hands, Burks invited her fans to ask her questions via her Instagram stories. Naturally, people wanted to know a few things about her relationship with Carmelo.

Someone asked her: “How is co-parenting? Any advice…”

Burks answered in one word. “Patience.”

Another one asked her how she manages to stay positive when there are so many negative things being said about her.

Burks wrote:

“MFs still talking about lil ol’ me? damn hate to see it. [crying laughing emoji] Let me be as transparent as I can—I have called myself everything that I have been called by people on the internet at one point. But I went through a process where I had to reflect on my choices, dig deep, and hold myself accountable for the energy I put out & received. God will get you through anything. Knowledge of self will get you through anything. You can’t ignore the wrongs in your life- you have to right them. So many people who walk this earth have a testimony.”

Then someone asked, “Now since Drake went public you think Melo next?”

Burks responded with 30 (I counted) crying laughing emojis. Then wrote, “sidebare: drake’s son is sooooo adorable!”

Interesting.

You can see Burks responses to the questions, here.