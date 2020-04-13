Can Molly Only Be Happy For Issa If She’s Struggling? And Other Questions From The “Insecure” Season 4 Premiere

Even though it’s been a long wait, the season 4 premiere couldn’t have come at a better time. With the majority of us in the house, day after day, we’re looking for something to keep our minds off the doom and gloom that’s happening around us. And what better way to escape than to enjoy the messiness in the lives of our favorite fictional characters.

Last night’s episode was a strong start to the season and there’s plenty to discuss. Check out the highlights, questions and concerns we have on the following pages.