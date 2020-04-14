Lie, Deny, Flip The Script And 7 Other Ways Cheaters Try To Gaslight

Gaslighting is a form of psychological manipulation in which one party causes another to question their perception and reality in an attempt to acquire more power. Gaslighting is considered a form of abuse can take place in many different relationships, but it is most common in romantic relationships. Cheaters, in particular, gaslight their partners in order to evade taking responsibility for their actions or to continue the affair.

“In cases of romantic and sexual infidelity, almost every betrayed partner experiences gaslighting to some degree,” Dr. Robert Weiss explains in an essay for Psych Central. “They sense that something is wrong in the relationship, they confront their significant other, and then the cheater ‘flips the script,’ adamantly denying infidelity and asserting that the betrayed partner’s discomfort is based not in fact, but in paranoia and unfounded fear.”

In other words, if you’ve ever been cheated on, it’s likely that your partner was gaslighting you as well. Here are 10 ways cheaters gaslight.

Call you jealous

A cheater’s first line of defense is to make you believe that you’re the problem instead of their refusal to be faithful. When confronted about their behavior, they will often try to make you feel like you’re crazed lover who is trying to control them.