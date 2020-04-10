Beauty Of 5: Miss Jessie’s Miko Branch On The Dos And Don’ts Of Styling Your Quarantine Hair With No Regrets

Did you know Miko Branch, CEO and co-founder of Miss Jessie’s, was a hair stylist before launching the award-winning, national haircare brand? I say that to say before quarantine boredom has you ready to get risky with your hair, listen to the hair boss herself on what to do and more importantly, NOT do, to your coils during this time.

If you feel fussing over your hair right now is vain, Miko sees things a bit different. Since the suicide of her sister and Miss Jessie’s co-founder, Titi Branch, she’s become very vocal about mental health and makes a thoughtful correlation between hair and her advocacy.

“Believe it or not, our hair in many cases can become part of who we ‘think’ we are. This stay-at-home time can be a wonderful opportunity to get to know oneself better. Some of us may need to remove the layers that we have created, in order to get closer to the real you –and doing a big chop can be just the thing to get things rolling. Some may like what we see without the layers and accessories, and some may not. All and all, I think the process can be very cleansing, and it will give us a chance to hit the reset button where necessary,” said Miko.

Remember, quarantine will end eventually. And when it does, you’ll emerge with your best curls forward, if you follow this advice.

DON’T Cut Your Hair. DO Watch Tutorials to Learn How to Braid Your Hair.

Miko may be a fan of giving yourself a big chop but urges folks to put the sewing scissors down. Just don’t DIY a cut. “We’re talking bangs, bobs, layers, etc. If you’re not an expert, you’ll need to live with your new hairstyle until salons open up again. It’s just not worth the risk.”

Instead…

“Watch tutorials to learn how to braid your hair. Try a middle hair part or switch your hair part from one side to another. Experiment with a stunning high ponytail. Have fun with wigs. Tuck hair under the nape of your neck with bobby pins for a quick short-do. Accessorize your mane with a silk scarf, vintage clips, sparkly barrettes, colorful headbands, flowery hair vines, or bohemian turban. Gorgeous!”