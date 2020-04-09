“I’d Like To Acknowledge The Greatness Of Black Women:” Christian Keyes Gathers Follower Who Criticized His Black Women Appreciation Post

Non-black people will “all lives matter” us into oblivion if we let them — even in the middle of a pandemic.

Actor Christian Keyes recently expressed his appreciation for Black women, writing “Black women are definitely superheroes,” and was met by a follower who called herself correcting him.

“*All women*,” the Instagram user responded.

Keyes, responded to the woman directly, writing:

“I said what I said. It’s a shame we can’t even celebrate black women without ‘others’ popping up talking about ‘What about us?’ Just because someone says something positive about black women, it doesn’t mean they don’t think the same about other women. It just means that here, in this moment, right now, I would like to say something positive and amazing about black women. If that offends you, then you are part of the problem. God bless.”

He then took things a step further by taking a screenshot of the woman’s comment, and sending a more generalized warning to the rest of his followers:

“Just because you celebrate or compliment one particular ethnicity, doesn’t mean that other ethnicities aren’t great… It just means that RIGHT NOW, In this moment, I’d like to acknowledge the greatness of black women… It doesn’t mean your entitlement, insecurity, or inner bigotry should flareup… This statement shouldn’t offend anyone else and if it does, then YOU are the problem, NOT my statement… #ISaidWhatISaid Black women are definitely superheroes. (Feel free to disagree ON YOUR PAGE).”

Well said, Christian. Well said.