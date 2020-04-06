Fun (And Weird) Ways To Burn Calories Around The House

Going to the gym is out of the question right now and, for some, this is a huge deal. The gym doesn’t only provide high-end equipment that can give you a quality workout, but it’s also a community. You have your gym buddies there. It offers some time to yourself—away from work and away from home—where nobody can ask anything of you. It also offers some motivation. If you pay for the membership, you feel like you should make the most of it. For many, having that gym membership was the only thing stopping them from becoming total couch potatoes.

Now, the gym is off limits. Many people can just resort to the outdoors. They can hike and jog and bike ride. But, not everyone feels safe doing that. Those living in big cities probably don’t. Runyon Canyon, a popular hiking spot in Los Angeles, is more crowded than a nightclub right now. Actually, it just had to shut down. It’s not like people in New York can go for a power walk in those streets. Not everyone has the luxury of access to the outdoors in a safe way. That can leave them stuck having to work out indoors. Sure, you may have your treadmill or your jump rope. Perhaps you have an electric bike. But that can get repetitive, right?

The world is crazy right now, so maybe we can all be a little crazy and get weird with our workouts. It’s not like you’ll have many chances again to do the things you’re doing now in quarantine. And I think that if you have to do the sometimes sh*tty task of working out, it should at least be fun and dynamic. Here are weird and funny ways to burn calories inside.

Lift your canned foods

Don’t have weights at home? No problem. Just use your canned foods as weights. You probably have plenty of those, right? Or, if you want to step your game up, you can use some of those giant jugs of water you’ve stocked up on. Those should provide some good resistance.