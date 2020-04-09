Signs Your Partner Is A Physically Present But Emotionally Absent Parent

Physically absent parents are not the only ones who create emotional voids in their children. There is another type of parent that is rarely talked about and that is parents who are physically present in the home but mentally or emotionally absent from the lives of their children.

When you’re raising children with an emotionally absent parent, it can be a little harder to identify and talk about. One of the most obvious signs is that it feels like you are parenting alone even when your partner is around. That said, feelings can be fleeting and it’s easy to second guess yourself when you are making a judgement based solely on feelings. So here are more tangible signs that your partner has completely checked out of parenting.

They believe finances are the only thing they need to contribute

A primary sign of an emotionally absent parent is one who believes that they are only required to financially invest in their children. They think that financial contributions absolve them of the responsibility of physically caring for their kids and seek to avoid emotional care as well.